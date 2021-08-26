Qatari Emir Receives Senior UAE Official Tahnoun bin Zayed in Doha

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed UAE delegation headed by senior Emirati official Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Doha, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed who is currently UAE's national security advisor had previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor in 2013.

According to WAM, UAE and Qatari officials have discussed ties and improving cooperation between the two sides, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects.