Qatari Emir Receives Senior UAE Official Tahnoun bin Zayed in Doha

Published August 26th, 2021 - 10:28 GMT
Qatari Emir receives UAE delegation
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani delivers a speech during the opening session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 14, 2019. / AFP / MUSTAFA ABUMUNES

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed UAE delegation headed by senior Emirati official Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Doha, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed who is currently UAE's national security advisor had previously served as Deputy National Security Advisor in 2013.

According to WAM, UAE and Qatari officials have discussed ties and improving cooperation between the two sides, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects.

Tags:Qatari EmirQatarUAESheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed

