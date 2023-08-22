  1. Home
Qatari Prime Minister to visit Singapore on Wednesday

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 08:50 GMT
Qatar and Singapore
Qatar and Singapore flags. shutterstock
Highlights
ALBAWABA- Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is set for an official visit to Singapore on Wednesday. 

The visit aims to bolster bilateral ties, including presiding over the 8th meeting of the Joint High Committee between the two nations.

The discussions will also involve Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. 

Last June, Singapore's President visited Qatar, fostering discussions on enhanced relations. The two countries signed memoranda covering areas like food security, energy, cybersecurity, and training programs. 

Qatar ranks third in Singapore's trading partners from the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East, with a trade volume of $5.87 billion in 2021. 

Qatar is Singapore's sixth-largest trading partner, with investments in the financial, insurance, and real estate sectors.

