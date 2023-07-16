Qatar's Emir and Algerian President strengthen bilateral ties in Doha

ALBAWABA-Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held official talks at Qatar's Emir Diwan, joined by senior ministers from both nations.

During the discussions, Emir Tamim expressed a strong desire for further development across various domains to fulfill the shared aspirations of both countries, while President Tebboune hoped that the meetings would enhance cooperation and foster fraternal relations between Qatar and Algeria. They focused on bolstering bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as the economy, trade, industry, energy, and technology, and also addressed significant regional and international matters.

Following the official talks, the leaders engaged in a bilateral meeting, exchanging views on mutual interests, with a notable emphasis on regional developments. President Tebboune's working visit to Qatar commenced with a senior delegation, including Qatar's Ambassador to Algeria and Algeria's Ambassador to Doha. The two countries have seen substantial progress in strengthening their partnership through high-level visits in recent years.

However, the Algerian Presidency had announced earlier that President Tebboune would undertake a working visit to Qatar on the 15th and 16th of July. Previously, President Tebboune visited Qatar to participate in the 6th Gas Exporting Countries Forum in February of the previous year, and Emir Tamim visited Algeria in June 2022, where he met with President Tebboune and engaged in discussions on enhancing bilateral relations.

