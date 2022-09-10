Quake Strikes Papua in Indonesia

ALBAWABA - Trending is Indonesia and the region of Papua and the earthquake in that part of the world.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in #Indonesia and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said.https://t.co/oZPWJz9nBZ — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) September 11, 2022

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday. This was followed by a series of other low tremors registering 6.1, 5.9 and 5.5 on the Richter Scale according to the UAE news agency WAM.

An #earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in #Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said. https://t.co/C5QheId6QW — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 10, 2022

Reports fear the quake will create a tsunami in a region prone to destructive sea waves.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake took place in the Papua, Indonesia at 00:05 UTC (7 minutes ago). It's depth was 10km and was reported by GFZ. #earthquake #earthquakes #Abepura #Indonesia pic.twitter.com/FoEJhrQk75 — Earthquake Alerts (@QuakeAlerts) September 10, 2022

