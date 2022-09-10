  1. Home
Quake Strikes Papua in Indonesia

Papua
Papua Indonesia

ALBAWABA - Trending is Indonesia and the region of Papua and the earthquake in that part of the world.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday. This was followed by a series of other low tremors registering 6.1, 5.9 and 5.5 on the Richter Scale according to the UAE news agency WAM.

Reports fear the quake will create a tsunami in a region prone to destructive sea waves.

On the social media news has been trending of the quake. 

 

