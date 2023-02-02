Jordan's Queen Rania meets US First Lady

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Queen Rania met with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden in a visit to the White House.

The queen posted a picture on her official account with Instagram showing her in the meeting with the U.S. First Lady.

"It was a pleasure catching up with U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden yesterday," she wrote.



Rania is in Washington, accompanying her husband, King Abdullah II, and their son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Hussein. The king is on an official visit to the U.S. and is scheduled meetings with top administration officials as well as members of Congress,

Top on his agenda is discussions on ways to revive Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking, the strategic relations between Jordan and the U.S. and unspecified security matters.