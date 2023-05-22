Raisi appoints Ali Ahmadian new security commander

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the new Supreme National Security Council secretary, as a successor to Ali Shamkhani.

#Iran appoints Revolutionary Guards' commander as new top security official. Ali Akbar Ahmadian’s appointment comes days after Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei stressed flexibility in foreign policy whenever necessary to overcome any obstacles https://t.co/iYgVV65FN9 — Middle East Online (@meonewsen) May 22, 2023

President Raisi thanked Ali Shamkhani for his efforts in the years he served as Supreme National Security Council secretary since he was appointed by former president Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Ahmadian previously served as head of the Strategic Center of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and is known to be one of the most respected national security figures in Iran. He holds a Ph.D in strategic management from the Supreme National Defense University.

Ahmadian's appointment comes just days after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, emphasized the importance of flexibility in foreign policy when overcoming challenges.