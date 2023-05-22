Breaking Headline

dormitory school

School fire kills 20 in Guyana

May 22nd, 2023

ALBAWABA - At least 20 people were killed in a dormitory school fire in central Guyana on Sunday, an official told AFP.A massive blaze broke out in a school dormitory ...

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Raisi appoints Ali Ahmadian new security commander

Raisi appoints Ali Ahmadian new security commander

Published May 22nd, 2023 - 09:32 GMT
Ali Akbar Ahmadian
Iranian rear-admirals Abbas Mohtaj and Ali-Akbar Ahmadian (L) give a joint press conference, 21 November in Tehran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the new Supreme National Security Council secretary, as a successor to Ali Shamkhani.

Also ReadIranian guards killed on Sistan-Baluchistan borderIranian guards killed on Sistan-Baluchistan border

President Raisi thanked Ali Shamkhani for his efforts in the years he served as Supreme National Security Council secretary since he was appointed by former president Hassan Rouhani in 2013.

Ahmadian previously served as head of the Strategic Center of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and is known to be one of the most respected national security figures in Iran. He holds a Ph.D in strategic management from the Supreme National Defense University.

Ahmadian's appointment comes just days after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, emphasized the importance of flexibility in foreign policy when overcoming challenges.

Tags:IranAyatollah Ali KhameneiAli Akbar AhmadianAli ShamkhaniSNSC

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...