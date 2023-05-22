Raisi appoints Ali Ahmadian new security commander

ALBAWABA - At least 20 people were killed in a dormitory school fire in central Guyana on Sunday, an official told AFP.A massive blaze broke out in a school dormitory ...
ALBAWABA - Earlier today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Ali Akbar Ahmadian as the new Supreme National Security Council secretary, as a successor to Ali Shamkhani.
President Raisi thanked Ali Shamkhani for his efforts in the years he served as Supreme National Security Council secretary since he was appointed by former president Hassan Rouhani in 2013.
Ahmadian previously served as head of the Strategic Center of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and is known to be one of the most respected national security figures in Iran. He holds a Ph.D in strategic management from the Supreme National Defense University.
Ahmadian's appointment comes just days after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, emphasized the importance of flexibility in foreign policy when overcoming challenges.