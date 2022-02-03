Record Breaking: Lebanon Reports Highest Number of Covid-19 Infections

Lebanon reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever recorded since the pandemic began. On Feb. 2, 2022, Lebanon reported 10,760 new COVID cases and a seven-day average of 8,071 in a spike of cases that has been occurring for several weeks.

Lebanon has recorded a record 10,760 new COVID cases in 24 hours@AFP pic.twitter.com/zcwfwC28YS — Jean-Marc Mojon (@mojobeirut) February 2, 2022

The previous highs were 7,974 daily cases on Jan. 7, 2022, and 6,154 daily cases on Jan. 15, 2021. Despite the high case rates, Health Minister Firass Abiad said Lebanon wouldn’t be going into a lockdown because hospitalization rates remained stable.

The spike in cases comes at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant spreads around the Middle East and the rest of the world.

In Jordan, the country reported a new record of cases on Jan. 25, 2022, with 11,813 new cases. The previous daily high ever recorded in Jordan was approximately 9,500 cases back in March 2021.