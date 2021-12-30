  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Record Cases of The 'Virus' Spread in Britain, USA and Australia

Record Cases of The 'Virus' Spread in Britain, USA and Australia

Published December 30th, 2021 - 08:51 GMT
coronavirus cases jumps in the UK and the US
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks past a poster advertising the NHS COVID Pass app during a visit to an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre near Ramsgate on December 16, 2021. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
US, Britain set new COVID-19 records as Omicron surges

The United States, Britain, France and Australia are among countries reporting record high coronavirus cases as Omicron surges around the world.

Also ReadUAE Covid-19 Caseload Shoots upUAE Covid-19 Caseload Shoots up

On Tuesday, the United States set a record high for single-day COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases.

The new spike surpasses the 252,776-case record, set last January.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant accounted for 41.1% of cases, while Omicron accounted for 58.6%.

In Britain, cases peaked on Tuesday with 129,471 new cases, the highest yet.

However, figures did not include numbers from Scotland and Northern Ireland, due to reporting practices over the holidays.

Also ReadUAE Covid-19 Caseload Shoots upIran's Ambassador to Houthi Yemen Dies of The Coronavirus

And in France, a record 208,000 new cases were reported for Tuesday.

The daily figure is the highest for both France and Europe since the pandemic began two years ago.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:omicronOmicron variantUSukFranceSouth Africacoronavirus cases

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...