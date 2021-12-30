UAE Covid-19 Caseload Shoots up

  1. Home
Published December 30th, 2021 - 07:23 GMT
UAE reported 2,234 covid-19 cases
An Emirati man wearing a protective mask is pictured on February 3, 2021 at the COVID -19 vaccination hall at Dubai's Financial Centre. The United Arab Emirates is racing to roll out vaccines -- administering some 3.4 million doses of vaccine to its population of about 10 million, for the second-fastest delivery after Israel. / AFP / Karim SAHIB
Highlights
The country’s COVID-19 cases overall is now at 757,145

UAE government has reported on Wednesday a jump in daily covid-19 cases with 2,234 cases confirmed, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 757,145, with recoveries at 743,340 after 775 patients have been tested free from the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths have been recorded, the health ministry said.

COVID-19 cases have multiplied almost 47 times since early this month, when infections have fallen to as low as 48 on December 6.

Abu Dhabi earlier tightened border controls for travelers into the emirate, requiring vaccinate residents to present green pass on their Al-Hosn apps, while those who have not received COVID-19 jabs must show a negative PCR test received within 96 hours.

EDE scanners were also deployed earlier along border checks to scan motorists for potential COVID-19 infections.

Public and private schools in the emirate were also to switch to distance learning during the first two weeks next year.


Dubai’s education council meanwhile said that regular face-to-face education in private schools would continue in the second semester, while collective classroom and extracurricular activities would be discontinued.

“Canteens will close for the first two weeks of the semester and gatherings and school trips will be suspended,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority said on Twitter.

The Dubai government also approved stringent measures for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, mandating the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors, as well as social distancing during gatherings.

Those who fail to wear masks face a 3,000-dirham fine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

