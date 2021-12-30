UAE Covid-19 Caseload Shoots up

UAE government has reported on Wednesday a jump in daily covid-19 cases with 2,234 cases confirmed, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 757,145, with recoveries at 743,340 after 775 patients have been tested free from the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths have been recorded, the health ministry said.

The UAE on Sunday reported 1,803 new Covid-19 infections - the highest daily tally since late Junehttps://t.co/J87JRvB8DM — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) December 29, 2021

COVID-19 cases have multiplied almost 47 times since early this month, when infections have fallen to as low as 48 on December 6.

Abu Dhabi earlier tightened border controls for travelers into the emirate, requiring vaccinate residents to present green pass on their Al-Hosn apps, while those who have not received COVID-19 jabs must show a negative PCR test received within 96 hours.

EDE scanners were also deployed earlier along border checks to scan motorists for potential COVID-19 infections.

Public and private schools in the emirate were also to switch to distance learning during the first two weeks next year.



Dubai’s education council meanwhile said that regular face-to-face education in private schools would continue in the second semester, while collective classroom and extracurricular activities would be discontinued.

“Canteens will close for the first two weeks of the semester and gatherings and school trips will be suspended,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority said on Twitter.

The Dubai government also approved stringent measures for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, mandating the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors, as well as social distancing during gatherings.

Those who fail to wear masks face a 3,000-dirham fine.