Regime change protests sweep 7 Syrian governorates, unseen since 2011

ALBAWABA - In an unprecedented show of dissent, thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in seven Syrian provinces, including Idlib, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah, Raqqa, Daraa, and Suwayda.

The protesters are raising their voices against the ruling Damascus regime, demanding an end to the status quo and the release of detainees.

The demonstrations mark a significant turning point as discontent against the Assad administration continues to grow. The largest and most striking among these protests occurred in the city of Al-Suwayda, where people assembled in unprecedented numbers. Chanting slogans like "Syria is ours, not for the house of al-Assad," the protestors united in their call for change and justice.

AFP

The widespread protests encompassed various regions, including Haseke's Ras al-Ayn district, Raqqa's Tel Abyad district, as well as different areas in Idlib, Aleppo, Suwayda, and Daraa. The intensity of the protests echoes the frustrations of the populace, emphasizing their determination to challenge the current regime.

The demonstrations reflect citizens' dissatisfaction, intensified by recent events, including the fuel price hike decision made by the Damascus administration on August 16. The protests signal a growing momentum for change, urging leaders to heed the people's grievances.

AFP

As the Syrian people continue to assert their demands for a more equitable and just governance, the future of the nation remains uncertain amidst these historic displays of dissent.