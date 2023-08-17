Syrian businesses attacked in Turkey over harassment rumor

ALBAWABA - Following reports that a Syrian refugee in the Turkish state of Şanlıurfa had sexually abused a Turkish child, residents of the state called for protests against Syrian refugees in Turkey on social media, and videos of Turkish people assaulting Syrian businesses and shops throughout the city.

According to Turkish media, protestors attacked a number of Syrian shops and properties causing severe damage to them. The violence led the Turkish police to intervene to break the protests and calm the situation.

فوضى وتحطيم محال للسوريين في ولاية #أورفا #التركية بعد انتشار إشاعة بتحرش شاب أجنبي يُعتقد أنه #سوري بطفل #تركي ما دفع العشرات للنزول إلى الشوارع#أورينت pic.twitter.com/aD6yvg9KRT August 16, 2023

The alleged event occurred in the area of Bozova in Şanlıurfa. A claim that a Syrian baker (F.K) 21-year-old, had allegedly assaulted a 9-year-old boy, sparking anger and violence across the district.

Şanlıurfa Governor's Office made a statement on the alleged incident, reading: “On Monday, 14.08.2023, at around 22:15, a forensic case report was received from the state hospital of our Bozova district, and our teams were immediately deployed to the state hospital to carry out the investigation. following the declaration that the child was sexually abused by a foreign national referred to as (F.K.), an investigation was launched instantly and the suspect was arrested".