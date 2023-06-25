Released prisoner arrested, crops burnt in the West Bank

ALBAWABA - As part of the ongoing wave of Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, Israeli forces raided the house of released prisoner Suleiman Abu Ghosh and arrested him after conducting a field investigation with him near Qalandiya.

Earlier this year, Abu Ghosh lost his brother after the latter conducted a run-over operation close to the Kokhav Yaqoub settlement, and Israeli forces held his body for ten days.

🚨 لحظة اعتقال قوات الاحتلال للأسير المحرر سليمان أبو غوش من مخيم قلنديا شمال القدس صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/EDMIN9VpSC — 𝐀𝐋-𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍.𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 (@alabiruon_news) June 25, 2023

Additionally, according to local media, groups of Israeli settlers who are supported by the government have stormed Turmus Ayya town in the West Bank, brutally attacked Palestinians along the way, and set a number of crops planted lands on fire.

Witnesses claim that settlers have also been seen ravaging through a number of Salfit villages and have brutally attacked a Palestinian child while attempting to amputate his fingers.

Naeem Abu Marzouk, a member of the Turmus Ayya Municipality, told WAFA News Agency that a group of Israeli settlers from a nearby illegal outpost set fire to wheat-planted lands owned by a Palestinian farmer from the adjacent village of Al-Mughayir.

A rise in settler attacks has been witnessed across the West Bank in the past weeks as the far-right government has given them the green light to carry out such rampages against Palestinians in the West Bank.