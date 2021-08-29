Republicans Want to Impeach Blinken. Here's Why?

Two House Republicans submitted articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken following chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman and Maryland Rep. Andy Harris are seeking to impeach Blinken because they say he did not give President Joe Biden proper advice and deserted US interests in Afghanistan.

“Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan,” the articles of impeachment state.

In “direct conflict with the intelligence and advice provided by his own diplomats and the intelligence community, Secretary Blinken failed to advise and counsel the President accordingly and did not inform the Congress nor American citizens at home and abroad of the dangers,” the two Republicans said.

In an interview on Fox News, Norman said, “Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the Secretary of State is tasked with informing Congress and American citizens on the conduct of US foreign relations.”

But Blinken failed in Afghanistan to do so, Norman said, adding, that left “American citizens exposed in a city under the control of the Taliban.”

“Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far.”

This comes after a suicide bombing resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members at the Kabul airport. Two explosions rattled the area outside the airport in the Afghan capital on Thursday amid the precarious security situation following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.



Following the attacks, Daesh's Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel that the terror group was behind the explosions.

The attacks killed 12 US Marines and one Navy medic, US officials confirmed, noting 18 other US service members were injured.

Biden, a Democrat, has come under blistering criticism in recent weeks for his hasty and disorderly exit from Afghanistan and the tame surrender to the born-again Taliban militant group.

The devastating attacks on Thursday have further compounded his troubles at home.

Republicans are now calling for Biden to resign or be impeached and for his administration officials to be held accountable as tensions between him and Republicans in the US Congress have escalated dramatically.

“We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” Florida Senator Rick Scott tweeted previoulsy tweeted.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Newsmax on Tuesday, “I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline."

“Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers and what has he done? He’s created the conditions for another 9/11. He’s abandoned thousands of people who honourably and bravely fought among with us,” Graham added.

