Results of Palestine-Israel meeting in Jordan

ALBAWABA - The U.S. Department of State released a statement regarding the latest joint meeting between Palestine and Israel in Aqaba on Sunday.

Senior officials from Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Egypt and the United States held a meeting in Jordan. Following the meeting, the Department of State released a statement summarizing the meeting.

Participants thanked Jordan for hosting the meeting and for its efforts to ensure it produced positive results as well as they vowed to host more summits like this one which was described as "the first of its kind in years."

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed on their commitment to previous agreements during the Aqaba meeting and pledged to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence.

All countries also approved "the importance of upholding unchanged the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem in word and practice, and emphasizes in this regard the Hashemite Custodianship."

Israel and Palestine further stated to halt unilateral measures for a period of three to six months.

On its side, the Israeli government pledged to stop the discussion of any new settlement units for four months.

Furthermore, a follow-up meeting to discuss the development of the previously agreed goals will be held in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh next month.

University students chant slogans at a rally to denounce the Aqaba meeting between Israeli and Palestinian https://t.co/QKkoHG3erR Gaza City, on February 26, https://t.co/Hc81ppql2u by majdi fathi pic.twitter.com/Xuhr2GQ1P9 — majdi fathi (@majdi_fathi) February 26, 2023

Several Palestinian factions, activists and parties condemned the Aqaba meeting between Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

University students in Gaza city protested against the meeting holding banners that read: "Gaza students want to sacrifice themselves for Jerusalem."