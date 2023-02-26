  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Results of Palestine-Israel meeting in Jordan

Results of Palestine-Israel meeting in Jordan

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 26th, 2023 - 07:11 GMT
Aqaba meeting
A university student sents a poster of Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir, during a demonstration in Gaza City on February 26, 2023, in support of the West Bank and against the Aqaba summit between Israel and Palestinians. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The U.S. Department of State released a statement regarding the latest joint meeting between Palestine and Israel in Aqaba on Sunday.

Also ReadJordan hosts Israel-Palestine meeting Jordan hosts Israel-Palestine meeting

Senior officials from Jordan, Israel, Palestine, Egypt and the United States held a meeting in Jordan. Following the meeting, the Department of State released a statement summarizing the meeting.

Participants thanked Jordan for hosting the meeting and for its efforts to ensure it produced positive results as well as they vowed to host more summits like this one which was described as "the first of its kind in years."

Israeli and Palestinian officials agreed on their commitment to previous agreements during the Aqaba meeting and pledged to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence.

All countries also approved "the importance of upholding unchanged the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem in word and practice, and emphasizes in this regard the Hashemite Custodianship."

Israel and Palestine further stated to halt unilateral measures for a period of three to six months.

On its side, the Israeli government pledged to stop the discussion of any new settlement units for four months.

Furthermore, a follow-up meeting to discuss the development of the previously agreed goals will be held in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh next month.

Several Palestinian factions, activists and parties condemned the Aqaba meeting between Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

University students in Gaza city protested against the meeting holding banners that read: "Gaza students want to sacrifice themselves for Jerusalem."

Tags:Aqaba meetingAqabaIsraelPalestineJordanUSEgypt

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...