  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Rival Gangs Cause Havoc in Ecuador Prison

Rival Gangs Cause Havoc in Ecuador Prison

Published October 3rd, 2021 - 11:41 GMT
Ecuador prison clashes leave 5 more injured
A soldier stands guard outside the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on September 30, 2021.(Photo by Fernando Mendez / AFP)
Highlights
Large-scale operation by police, military units underway to regain full control of Ecuador Prison

Police and local media reported that one police officer and four prisoners were injured during a security operation inside Ecuador prison on Saturday.

Also ReadDeath Toll of Ecuador Prison Riot Rises to 118 Death Toll of Ecuador Prison Riot Rises to 118

Elite police teams entered the Litoral prison in Guayaquil after a new clash between prisoners. At least 118 people were killed in a riot between rival gangs just days earlier in the prison, and the operation is underway to regain its full control.

Police said arms, ammunition and cell phones were also seized during the operation.


The government has declared a 60-day state of emergency across Ecuador's prisons to prevent further clashes, and allow searches and other surveillance measures.

Bolivar Garzon, the director of Ecuador's prison agency SNAI, said in a press conference on Friday that 2,000 elderly, disabled and terminally ill prisoners will be pardoned and prison infrastructure will be built nationwide to reduce overcrowding.

Ecuador is suffering a wave of violence at its prisons. As many as 79 people were killed in February and 22 in July.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Litoral prisonEcuadorEcuador's prisonsBolivar Garzon

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...