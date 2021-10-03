Rival Gangs Cause Havoc in Ecuador Prison

Police and local media reported that one police officer and four prisoners were injured during a security operation inside Ecuador prison on Saturday.

Elite police teams entered the Litoral prison in Guayaquil after a new clash between prisoners. At least 118 people were killed in a riot between rival gangs just days earlier in the prison, and the operation is underway to regain its full control.

Ecuador’s president has declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members in a coastal lockup that killed at least 116 people and injured 80. Authorities say it was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country. https://t.co/KQL4dAVOw1 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 30, 2021

Police said arms, ammunition and cell phones were also seized during the operation.



The government has declared a 60-day state of emergency across Ecuador's prisons to prevent further clashes, and allow searches and other surveillance measures.

Bolivar Garzon, the director of Ecuador's prison agency SNAI, said in a press conference on Friday that 2,000 elderly, disabled and terminally ill prisoners will be pardoned and prison infrastructure will be built nationwide to reduce overcrowding.

Hundreds of police officers deployed after at least 116 inmates die in prison riot in Guayaquil, Ecuadorhttps://t.co/7ffK1qw1Ze pic.twitter.com/TaduKpceqL — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2021

Ecuador is suffering a wave of violence at its prisons. As many as 79 people were killed in February and 22 in July.

