Roadside Bomb Shakes South Afghanistan With 16 Killed

As many as 25 people are reportedly either killed or injured after the bus carrying them in southern Afghanistan hits a roadside bomb, not long after several blasts kill scores of school children in the capital Kabul.

The explosion occurred in Zabul Province’s Shahr-e Safa District, Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported on Monday, citing a local source.

According to the news from #Afghanistan at least 25 innocents kills in a blast on Kabul kandahar highway to a local passenger bus in zabal province. These terrorists are thirsty for afghans blood even in this holy month of ramadan. My heart goes out with the victims.. — shafqat ullah (@shafqatmarwat4) May 10, 2021

Another source told the agency that the explosion had killed 16 and wounded several others of the passengers.

No earlier than on Saturday afternoon, at least three explosions took place near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul.

As many as 63 people, all students, were killed and 150 more wounded, Afghanistan’s TOLO News reported.



The incident is yet to be claimed by any group.

President Ashraf Ghani called a national day of mourning on Sunday.

Update – Ministry of Interior says that at least 11 killed & 28 wounded in Zabul bus blast incident, also eight others were killed, nine wounded & three disappeared in a separate bus blast in Parwan province.#ArianaNews #Afghanistan #civilian #Zabul #Parwan #Taliban #MoI #Blast pic.twitter.com/gWQweaoesh — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) May 10, 2021

The incidents come in the wake of a decision announced by the United States for the withdrawal of its forces from the country that has endured two decades of Washington-led military intervention.

Some observers call the circumstances surrounding the terrorist attacks and the fact that no group has yet claimed them suspicious.

They cite the precedence of Washington’s never fully acting on its pledges of withdrawal from the regional countries, saying the incidents could be used as pretexts to prolong the presence of America and its allies.