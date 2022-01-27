Rocket Attack on Iraq's Parliament Speaker's Home Denounced

ALBAWABA - The rocket attack on the home of the Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi continues to make headway on the social media.



Two civilians were injured in the three Katyosha rockets attack that was carried out last Tuesday night on the home of the Sunni politician that is in al-Karma in the province of Al Anbar.

Iraqi officials confirmed that rockets that targeted the house of Iraq’s parliament speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi in Al-Karmah, #Anbar province, came from Thera Dejla area i.e. under the control of the pro-Iran #Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah.https://t.co/DLTEPKtTmw pic.twitter.com/XY6KyV3c7B — SAMRIBackup (@SamriBackup) January 26, 2022



Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday called the rocket attack on the parliament speaker’s home a “terrorist act” according to Anadolu. Its a bold act that may reflect the anger of some Shia groups in Iraq.

Iraqi president decries rocket attack on parliament speaker's homehttps://t.co/JUXXdcl2UA pic.twitter.com/5lB7VPrYv7 — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) January 26, 2022

"The attack on the residence of the Speaker of Parliament in Anbar, which resulted in the injury of civilians, is a reprehensible terrorist act," Salih tweeted.



However, a security source said that the rockets landed in the area adjacent to the residence of al-Halbousi.

Saleh: The attack on the headquarters of the Speaker of Parliament in Anbar is a terrorist act and targets constitutional benefits | Search 4 Dinar https://t.co/axCPCf28cL — DeeG (Maria) 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@deegrose) January 25, 2022



President Salih considered that "the timing of the attack targets national and constitutional entitlements, "calling for "the unity of the national ranks and solidarity to protect civil peace.”



The rocket attack took place a few hours after the Federal Supreme Court issued a decision that approved the parliament session held on Jan. 9, in which al-Halbousi was elected speaker of parliament for a second term, the Turkish news agency stated.