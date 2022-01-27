  1. Home
Rocket Attack on Iraq's Parliament Speaker's Home Denounced

Published January 27th, 2022 - 11:14 GMT
Mohammad al-Halbousi
Mohammad al-Halbousi (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - The rocket attack on the home of the Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi continues to make headway on the social media. 


Two civilians were injured in the three Katyosha rockets attack that was carried out last Tuesday night on the home of the Sunni politician that is in al-Karma in the province of Al Anbar. 


Iraqi President Barham Salih on Wednesday called the rocket attack on the parliament speaker’s home a “terrorist act” according to Anadolu. Its a bold act that may reflect the anger of some Shia groups in Iraq.

"The attack on the residence of the Speaker of Parliament in Anbar, which resulted in the injury of civilians, is a reprehensible terrorist act," Salih tweeted.


However, a security source said that the rockets landed in the area adjacent to the residence of al-Halbousi.


President Salih considered that "the timing of the attack targets national and constitutional entitlements, "calling for "the unity of the national ranks and solidarity to protect civil peace.”


The rocket attack took place a few hours after the Federal Supreme Court issued a decision that approved the parliament session held on Jan. 9, in which al-Halbousi was elected speaker of parliament for a second term, the Turkish news agency stated.

