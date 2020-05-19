  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Rocket Attack Targets Baghdad's Green Zone

Rocket Attack Targets Baghdad's Green Zone

Published May 19th, 2020 - 06:07 GMT
The blast could be heard across the Iraqi capital and triggered security sirens at the US embassy compound but did not cause casualties, the sources confirmed. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
The blast could be heard across the Iraqi capital and triggered security sirens at the US embassy compound but did not cause casualties, the sources confirmed. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
Highlights
Blast triggers sirens at US embassy compound

A rocket attack targeted the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone early Tuesday.

A Katyusha rocket struck an empty house, according to a statement by Iraq’s state-run Security Media Network.  

No casualties were reported and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

Sirens were heard at the US embassy compound when the attack took place.  

The Green Zone is a highly fortified zone in the capital where government headquarters and foreign missions are located.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...