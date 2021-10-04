Romanian Billionaire, Seven Others Killed in Plane Crash Near Milan

At least 8 people were reported killed including Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu and two family members after a plane crashed a building in Milan, Italian media stated on Sunday.

A light aircraft piloted by the Romanian billionaire has hit an empty office building near Milan on Sunday, killing him, his wife and their son, and all five others on board.

The single-engine plane crashes shortly after taking off from Milan's Linate airport after 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) headed for Olbia in the north of the Italian island of Sardinia.