Rouhani Give Thumbs Down to U.S. Sanctions as Not Affecting Iran's Economy

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that US sanctions announced recently have had no effect on Iran’s economy because Washington had already practically reimposed them earlier.

“The sanctions have had no impact on our economy because America had already used all the weapons at its disposal and there was nothing new to use against us,” Rouhani said in remarks carried live on state television.

The President stressed that the US just issued a long list of banks, their branches, and airlines and their planes, which shows that they are merely trying to affect the Iranian nation psychologically.

Addressing the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, “In providing basic goods, we have no problem and our warehouses are ready more than any other time to provide people’s essential needs for many months”.

Rouhani asserted that the country’s current conditions are good and export has risen in the first 7 months of the current year compared to the same period last year, and this means that “production has increased and people’s business is good.”

“It has now become clear that America cannot cut Iran’s oil exports to zero,” Rouhani added, speaking after a weekly meeting with the heads of the parliament and the judiciary, Ali and Sadek Larijani.

Iranian officials were saying from the first day that US officials are not able to reduce Iran’s oil export to zero, Rouhani noted, but they “kept repeating that they would do this and they recently admitted that they cannot reduce Iran’s oil export to zero.”

The President also went on to say that their argument was that if they could reduce Iran’s oil export to zero, the price of oil will rise to $150 per barrel and this is what “we kept saying from the first day that either the entire region exports oil or if Iran’s oil export is stopped, others will face problems too.”

The President also said, “In the coming months, Americans will understand well that the path they have chosen is wrong. This does not tire the Iranian nation, but makes them ready for more production and having closer relations with neighbors”.

In related news, the US State Department announced that the Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will travel to Israel and the United Arab Emirates between November 12 and 20, where he is expected to meet officials and discuss cooperation on countering Iranian threats.

The trip aims to advance the US President Donald Trump’s strategy on Iran and increase pressure on the Iranian regime to cease its destructive policies, including its nuclear and missile proliferation threats, support for terrorism, and other regionally destabilizing activities, State Department’s statement read.

“The United States is committed to working with our allies and partners to fully implement our maximum pressure campaign in order to change Iran's destructive behavior,” it added.

The restoration of sanctions is part of a wider effort by Trump to force Iran to curb its nuclear and missile programs as well as its support for “proxy forces in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.”

