Russian fighter jet drops bomb on Belgorod

Published April 21st, 2023 - 07:45 GMT
Russian authorities reported on April 20, 2023 an explosion in the city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, saying the blast left a massive crater in the city center. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM / VVGLADKOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Reports from state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS revealed that a Russian jet "accidentally" dropped a bomb on the Russian city of  Belgorod on Thursday.

According to CNN, a Russian Su-34 aircraft, a twin-engine fighter jet, caused a crater 40 meters (130 feet) across, crashed a car and damaged a few buildings. Belgorod is located north of the border with Ukraine.

Two people were reported wounded in the bomb blast, the governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

TASS reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry: "At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an air ordnance occurred."

Video allegedly showed the moment of the bomb crash into the ground causing fire and material damage was shared on social media too. Furthermore, aftermath bomb photos were also released by the official Telegram account of Gladkov.

"It happened at the intersection of one of the central streets, leaving a huge impact crater with a radius of 20 meters," Gladkov said following Thursday's bomb.

