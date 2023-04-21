Russian fighter jet drops bomb on Belgorod

ALBAWABA - Reports from state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS revealed that a Russian jet "accidentally" dropped a bomb on the Russian city of Belgorod on Thursday.

According to CNN, a Russian Su-34 aircraft, a twin-engine fighter jet, caused a crater 40 meters (130 feet) across, crashed a car and damaged a few buildings. Belgorod is located north of the border with Ukraine.

Two people were reported wounded in the bomb blast, the governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

#Russia: Explosion so massive a car flew up and landed on the roof of the building. Possibly a car bomb. Downtown #Belgorod. pic.twitter.com/VDTP82BDYw — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) April 20, 2023

TASS reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry: "At around 22:15 Moscow time on April 20, when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the city of Belgorod, an emergency release of an air ordnance occurred."

Video allegedly showed the moment of the bomb crash into the ground causing fire and material damage was shared on social media too. Furthermore, aftermath bomb photos were also released by the official Telegram account of Gladkov.

"It happened at the intersection of one of the central streets, leaving a huge impact crater with a radius of 20 meters," Gladkov said following Thursday's bomb.