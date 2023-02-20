Russia accuses 680 Ukrainian of violating laws of war

ALBAWABA - Russia has accused hundreds of Ukrainian officials of flouting the laws of war.

Russia has accused Ukrainian officials of violating the laws of war, through the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare and the use of weapons against civilians, referring to article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Informed Russian sources said that prosecution procedures are being carried out against 680 Ukrainian officials.

This includes 118 defendants from the commanders and leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Alexander Bastrykin, who is the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, said on Monday that the committee had collected evidence that had proven the involvement of the Ukrainian military and political leadership in the genocide of the Russian-speaking city of Donbass.

On the other hand, Ukrainian source confirm that authorities have recorded more than 70000 Russian war crimes since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

According to the same source, Ukraine has also recorded a number of criminal cases against Russian military personnel, including the head of the Wagner Group, the Russian paramilitary organization.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced recently the imposition of a new package of sanctions on the Moscow Stock Exchange and Russian bankers under the pretext of targeting funds earmarked for the war.

The list includes 333 members of supervisory and monitoring boards and vice presidents of banking institutions.

Rivalry between Russia and Ukraine have raged recently, especially with the approaching anniversary of the crisis between them, which began on Feb.24, 2023.

Russian army is trying to impose full control over Ukrainian regions, while Kyiv continues to receive military and logistical support from its allies.