Russia Admits Losing Lots of Troops in Ukraine

Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"This is a huge tragedy for us," he told SkyNews TV in an interview.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov maintained the whole situation in Bucha, where photos show many murdered Ukrainian civilians, was a "well-staged insinuation, nothing else" https://t.co/mBfUWPFZmC — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 7, 2022

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.