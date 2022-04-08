Russia Admits Losing Lots of Troops in Ukraine

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2022 - 05:06 GMT
Kremlin spokesman says Russia has suffered ‘significant losses of troops’ in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in downtown Moscow on November 4, 2019. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP)
Dmitry Peskov says it is a ‘huge tragedy’

Russia has suffered “significant losses of troops” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday. 

"This is a huge tragedy for us," he told SkyNews TV in an interview.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,611 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,227 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

