Russia arrests suspect over St. Petersburg blast

Published April 3rd, 2023 - 08:46 GMT
This undated handout picture obtained on the Telegram account of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, shows him at an undisclosed location. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM / @Vladlentatarskybooks / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian authorities arrested on Monday a female suspect over her role in the blast that hit a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The blast killed Russian famous military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 32 others. 

Russian officials placed Daria Trepova's name on the wanted list as a suspect in connection with the explosion, local media reported.

The Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed on Telegram: "On suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee, together with operational services, detained Darya Trepova."

