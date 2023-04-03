Russia arrests suspect over St. Petersburg blast

ALBAWABA - Russian authorities arrested on Monday a female suspect over her role in the blast that hit a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

The blast killed Russian famous military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 32 others.

In the video, a young woman who looks like Daria Trepova enters the cafe with a box, where there will later be an explosion.



According to Russian media reports in the first photo, the girl presented a bust and goes to her seat, but Vladlen stopped her and asked her to sit next… pic.twitter.com/VDegJZ2mCv — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 2, 2023

Russian officials placed Daria Trepova's name on the wanted list as a suspect in connection with the explosion, local media reported.

The Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed on Telegram: "On suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee, together with operational services, detained Darya Trepova."