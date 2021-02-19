  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia Calls European Court Ruling on Navalny Case 'Illegal'

Russia Calls European Court Ruling on Navalny Case 'Illegal'

Published February 19th, 2021 - 05:51 GMT
Several hundred women formed a human chains in Moscow and Saint Petersburg using Valentine's Day to express support for the wife of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and political prisoners. Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP
Several hundred women formed a human chains in Moscow and Saint Petersburg using Valentine's Day to express support for the wife of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and political prisoners. Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP
Highlights
Kremlin spokesman says decision is 'interference in work of Russian judicial system'

Russia on Thursday called a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on opposition figure Alexei Navalny “illegal” and an intrusion in its internal affairs.

"The decision is illegal. It is a very serious attempt to interfere in internal court cases, which, from our point of view, is unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Russia is not looking for confrontation, but the haste and obvious bias in making such a decision raises a lot of questions, he added.


Europe’s top human rights court urged Russia on Wednesday to immediately release Navalny, saying the government could not provide “sufficient safeguards for his life and health."

The ECHR, based in Strasbourg, France, is an international court of the Council of Europe which interprets the European Convention on Human Rights. It has 47 member states, including Russia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

'Traitors'! Russian Spokesman Has Harsh Words For Navalny Opposition
'A Tweet Traitor'! Navalny Case Postponed in Moscow Court
Legal Woes! Navalny in Moscow Court Again For More Charges

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...