Russia conducts airstrikes on Kyiv

ALBAWABA - The Russian army conducted new airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday night, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured in the Russian missile airstrikes in Kyiv.

The debris from missiles damaged two cars in the Darnytskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said.

russian hypersonic invincible Kinzhal missile debris falling on Kyiv’s streets. pic.twitter.com/lDGjA0DZX8 — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) May 16, 2023

Furthermore, air raid alerts went on in all Ukrainian regions due to the threat of missile attacks. However, BBC said that they were lifted after two hours.

"The eighth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May 2023! This time, the enemy launched a complex attack from different directions simultaneously, using UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles. It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time," Popko maintained.