  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia conducts airstrikes on Kyiv

Russia conducts airstrikes on Kyiv

Published May 16th, 2023 - 05:41 GMT
Russia airstrike
A photo shows a partially destroyed house, after missile strikes, in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, on April 21, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Russian army conducted new airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday night, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Also ReadWhere is Belarusian president Lukashenka?Where is Belarusian president Lukashenka?

According to preliminary information, three people were injured in the Russian missile airstrikes in Kyiv.

The debris from missiles damaged two cars in the Darnytskyi district, the Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko said.

Furthermore, air raid alerts went on in all Ukrainian regions due to the threat of missile attacks. However, BBC said that they were lifted after two hours.

"The eighth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May 2023! This time, the enemy launched a complex attack from different directions simultaneously, using UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles. It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time," Popko maintained.

Tags:Russia airstrikeRussiaairstrikeUkraineKyivWar

You may also like

Breaking News
Off

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...