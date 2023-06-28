Russia denies attacking Ukraine restaurant

ALBAWABA - Russian government released a statement denying targeting Ukraine restaurant and several houses.

Kremlin revealed that it only targets "military" position as a reject to Ukraine accusation of Russia striking a restaurant in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

A strike on Ukraine restaurant on Tuesday killed at least 10 people, including 3 children, and wounded 62 others, according to Ukrainian emergency services.

Rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under the rubble after a missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

"Strikes are only carried out on objects that are in one way or another linked to military infrastructure," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added.

He maintained: "The Russian Federation does not carry out strikes on civilian infrastructure."