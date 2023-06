ALBAWABA- Russia said that it will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus starting next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that nuclear weapons will be placed in Belarus, which is a strong ally of Moscow and a defender of war in Ukraine, after July 7.

Putin's statement came during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in a Friday meeting in Sochi.

Russian president said: "So everything is according to plan, everything is stable."