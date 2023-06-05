  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia fends off Ukrainian attack, 250 killed

Russia fends off Ukrainian attack, 250 killed

Published June 5th, 2023 - 06:29 GMT
Russian army
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Russian forces claim to have thwarted a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, allegedly killing 250 troops and destroying Ukranian armory. 

Also ReadUkraine shot down Russia's 11 Iskander missilesUkraine shot down Russia's 11 Iskander missiles

Russian forces' claims follow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in which he congratulated Ukrainian troops for their sacrifices, fueling suspicion about Kyiv's determination to respond to Moscow's attack.

“The enemy’s goal was to breach our defenses in what they assumed was the most vulnerable section of the frontline,” Russian forces said in a statement, RT reported.

 

Tags:RussiaUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyyRussian forces

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...