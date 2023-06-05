Russia fends off Ukrainian attack, 250 killed

ALBAWABA - Russian forces claim to have thwarted a Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, allegedly killing 250 troops and destroying Ukranian armory.
Russian forces' claims follow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in which he congratulated Ukrainian troops for their sacrifices, fueling suspicion about Kyiv's determination to respond to Moscow's attack.
“The enemy’s goal was to breach our defenses in what they assumed was the most vulnerable section of the frontline,” Russian forces said in a statement, RT reported.