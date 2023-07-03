Russia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea head

ALBAWABA - French interior minister said that a fireman died while doing his job outside Paris. Gérald Darmanin said that the French fireman was trying to put out fires lightened ...
ALBAWABA - Russian authorities announced foiling an assassination attempt which targeted the head of Crimea, Russian local media reported on Monday.
Russian FSB statement reads: "An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled."