  3. Russia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea head

Russia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea head

Published July 3rd, 2023 - 07:30 GMT
ALBAWABA - Russian authorities announced foiling an assassination attempt which targeted the head of Crimea, Russian local media reported on Monday.

Russian FSB statement reads: "An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled."

