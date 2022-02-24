RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is carrying out attacks across the country. Explosions are being reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and in other cities throughout Ukraine.

The invasion and attacks follow a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia was launching a “special military operation” for the sake of the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine and its eastern region.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed the invasion officially and publicly online.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

United States President Biden said in a statement, "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."