Russia May Be First to Recognize Interim Taliban Government

Published June 15th, 2022 - 04:43 GMT
Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov (L) shakes hands with a member of the Taliban delegation Mawlawi Shahabuddin Dilawar prior to an international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on October 20, 2021. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Moscow will not follow US, other countries in recognition of interim Taliban government, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan says

Russia's special envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday said Moscow may recognize the interim Taliban government.

Speaking to the Russian state television Channel One Russia, Zamir Kabulov said that the deputy trade minister of the Taliban interim government will pay a visit to Moscow.

The envoy said Afghanistan applied to Russia for the purchase of some products and Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the grain to be reserved for Afghanistan.

About the possible Russian recognition of the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan, Kabulov said: “There is such a possibility. Its conditions were determined by both the Russian president and foreign minister.”


He also stressed that Russia will not follow the US and other countries in recognition of the interim Taliban government, adding that the Taliban are willing to cooperate with Russia and work in line with accepted international rules.

Taliban governmentTalibanAfghanistanRussiaZamir Kabulov

Via SyndiGate.info


