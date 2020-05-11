Russia Ranks 3rd Globally in The Number of Coronavirus Cases

Russia on Monday outnumbered the UK and Italy, and ranked third in the number of coronavirus cases globally.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,656 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total figure to 221,344, the emergency task force said in a daily report.

Fatalities from COVID-19 reached 2,009 as 94 more people died over the past day, it said.

Recoveries rose by 5,495 to hit 39,801 while 247,000 are currently under medical surveillance.

To date, 5.6 million tests were carried out in Russia aiming to diagnose the disease at early stages when it is less contagious.

Four top Russian officials in two weeks, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized due to the outbreak.



Despite rather tough measures, including lockdown of the capital Moscow, ban for entry of foreigners and stateless people, and suspension of international air and railway traffic, Russia ranks the third worst-hit country with its number of coronavirus cases.

The US tops the chart of most infections with more than 1.3 million cases. Spain follows the US with 224,350 cases as of Monday morning.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 282,700 worldwide, with total infections exceeding 4.1 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.41 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.