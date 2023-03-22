Russia repels drone attack on Crimea

  1. Home
Published March 22nd, 2023 - 11:11 GMT
Shutterstock
ALBAWABA - Russia repelled a drone attack on Crimea, two days after it being attacked by marches and destroying cruise missiles.

The air defense systems of the Black Sea Fleet responded to an attack by drones on the city of Sevastopol, on Wednesday, according to the city's governor, Mikhail Razvogaev.

According to Razvogaev, three drones were destroyed "after our fleet repelled a drone attack early in the morning."

The governor confirmed that the Russian warships were not damaged.

However, the drones tried to penetrate the Gulf and reach the port of Sevastopol, but the sailors fired at them with light weapons, and the air defense responded to a target, according to Razvogaev.

This comes two days after the island was attacked by marches on the Yankui railway, which resulted in the destruction of Russian cruise missiles, which the Russian Black Sea fleet reportedly intended to use.

Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014.

