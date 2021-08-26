Russia Reports Highest-ever Daily Deaths of COVID-19

  1. Home
Published August 26th, 2021 - 11:10 GMT
Country registers 820 deaths of covid-19
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Country registers 820 fatalities over past 24 hours, health authorities say

Russian health authorities said on Thursday the country has accounted for its highest-ever number of daily deaths of Covid-19 with 820 fatalities, rising death toll to 179,243.

Some 19,630 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to 6.82 million and active cases to 552,479, Russia's coronavirus emergency task force said in a daily report.

Recoveries increased by 19,661 since Wednesday to reach 6.09 million.

Although Russia has a wide range of vaccines, only 23.82% of the country’s population got a jab against COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.46 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with over 213.9 million cases reported, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

