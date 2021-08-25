UAE Covid Cases Register Under 1,000 For The First Time in 8 Months

The UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 for the first time this year after reaching as high as almost 4,400 infections in previous months.

Live: Covid-19 cases in UAE and across the worldhttps://t.co/hlGne8buUT — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 23, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday reported 990 new cases, as well as two additional deaths, putting the country’s caseload to 711,428 with 2,026 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The last time COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on Dec. 27 last year when 944 infections were recorded.



MoHAP also said that an additional 1,675 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 694,260.

Coronavirus cases in the UAE have been falling during the past weeks, thanks to an aggressive inoculation campaign which has seen 84.52 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74.29 percent fully vaccinated.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been provided is at 17,728,966, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 179.25 doses per 100 people.