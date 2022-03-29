  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia Says It Will 'Radically' Reduce Military Activity on Kyiv

Russia Says It Will 'Radically' Reduce Military Activity on Kyiv

Payton Bruni

Payton Bruni

Published March 29th, 2022 - 12:07 GMT
Russia Says It Will 'Radically' Reduce Military Activity on Kyiv

Russian officials announced on March 29 that Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity around Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, according to reports by Russian news agencies and the international news agency AFP.

Russian officials will also reportedly reduce military operations around the Ukrainian city Chernihiv north of Kyiv near the border with Belarus and Russia.

The announcement comes as Russia's efforts to take control of Kyiv have stalled and Ukrainian forces retake Irpin from Russian forces.

Tags:UkraineRussiaWarinvasionKyivChernihiv

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...