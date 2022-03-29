Russia Says It Will 'Radically' Reduce Military Activity on Kyiv

Russian officials announced on March 29 that Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity around Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, according to reports by Russian news agencies and the international news agency AFP.

Russian officials will also reportedly reduce military operations around the Ukrainian city Chernihiv north of Kyiv near the border with Belarus and Russia.

The announcement comes as Russia's efforts to take control of Kyiv have stalled and Ukrainian forces retake Irpin from Russian forces.