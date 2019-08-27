Russia Starts Delivery of Second Battery of S-400 Missile to Turkey

Russia has started delivering the second battery of its S-400 missile defense system to Turkey.

The Turkish defense ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that the shipment resumed Tuesday as Turkish media reported that a Russian cargo plane landed at an air base near Ankara.

The delivery of the system has strained ties between Ankara and Washington.

Turkey received the first battery of the Russian-made system last month, despite strong objections from its NATO ally, the United States.





Washington says the Russian system is incompatible with NATO and poses a threat to the US-led F-35 fighter jet program.

It suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program and has threatened sanctions against Ankara.

