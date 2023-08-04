Russia thwarts Ukrainian sea vessel attack!

ALBAWABA - In a recent development, Russia's Defense Ministry revealed that an attempted attack on Novorossiysk, one of the largest commercial ports in the Black Sea, was carried out using two unmanned sea vessels by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The attack was swiftly countered by the Russian navy, successfully repelling the aggression.

The Defense Ministry's statement reported, "During the incident, the unmanned boats were promptly identified and neutralized by the standard armaments of our Russian naval ships, safeguarding the outer harbor of the Novorossiysk naval base."

In a separate announcement, the ministry disclosed another thwarted attack, saying, "Last night, an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to launch a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on targets within Crimea Peninsula was foiled." The statement further stated that Russian air defense systems effectively destroyed 10 UAVs, while 3 others were intercepted through advanced electronic warfare systems.

Importantly, there were no casualties or damages reported as a result of the prevented attacks. The Russian Defense Ministry had previously foiled similar attempts, where Ukrainian UAVs targeted Crimea.

This incident adds to the escalating tensions in the region, as the situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to be closely monitored by the international community.