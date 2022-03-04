Russia, Ukraine Agree to Create Humanitarian Corridors

Russia and Ukraine agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries, a member of Ukraine's negotiating delegation said Thursday.

"Unfortunately, to a huge regret, we did not achieve the results that we expected. The only thing I can say is we discussed thoroughly enough humanitarian aspects because many citizens are now encircled there. The situation is dramatic with food, medicines, the possibility of evacuation," Mikhail Podolyak said at a news conference following the second round of negotiations in the Belarusian region of Brest.

He read what he called "an official communique the sides agreed upon," adding that negotiations will continue the work in the nearest terms.

"The sides have achieved an understanding about a joint provision of humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians as well as for delivery of medicines and food to the places of most cruel fighting with a possibility of a temporary cease-fire for a period of evacuation in sectors where it takes place," he said.

With this goal, communication channels will be established soon and logistic procedures will be designated, he said.

"Thank you. I think we'll continue discussing all aspects of achieving a cease-fire in the nearest future," he added.

The Russian-Ukrainian negotiations started Monday, however, during the first round, the sides exchanged only demands and outlined their positions.

Since last Thursday -- days after Russian recognition of two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine -- Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK and the US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia has been further isolated with its planes barred from flying in European, US and Canadian airspace, and a number of its banks have been kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.