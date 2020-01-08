Russia Warns Tit-for-Tat US-Iran Reprisals Could Spark Nuclear War

A Russian politician has warned that tit-for-tat reprisals between the US and Iran in the wake of the killing of Qassem Soleimani could spark nuclear war.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior lawmaker in Russia's parliament, urged against escalation in the wake of Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The strike was in retaliation for the US killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday night.

'Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region,' Dzhabarov said.

'If Washington sees that it can't achieve its goals, there's a danger of a nuclear war.'

The Russian lawmaker said the U.N. Security Council should get involved to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran's defence minister Amir Hatami said their response to US retaliation would be proportional to what the the US would do.

Iraq's military says it had no troop casualties in the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that'All is well!' as casualty and damage assessments are ongoing.

Mr Dzhabarov's remarks came as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared it had given its enemy America 'a slap in the face' after pounding two Iraqi bases containing US troops with a stream of ballistic missiles.

The Muslim cleric addressed the nation in Tehran and hinted at more attacks saying last night's military retaliation for the assassination of his top general Qassem Soleimani is still 'not sufficient' revenge.

Ayatollah Khamenei said: 'Last night we slapped them on the face. When it comes to confrontation, military actions of these kinds are not enough. The corrupt presence of the US should come to an end'.

As his supporters chanted 'Death to America', many of them in tears, Khamenei praised Soleimani calling him a 'great, brave warrior' and 'dear friend to us.'

He also accused the US of trying to remove Lebanon's Iranian-aligned militant group Hezbollah in its bid to help Israel.

Donald Trump has said there were no US casualties - but Iranian state television said at least 80 'American terrorists' were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles launched by Tehran.

It also said US helicopters and military equipment were 'severely damaged', adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington fought back.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack.

In a statement issued via Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, it said: 'We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted.'

President Donald Trump says 'all is well' and 'so far so good' as the damage and casualties continue to be assessed after Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge attack for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

'All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far,' Trump tweeted late Tuesday as he broke his silence on the missile attack.

Trump said he would be making an official statement on Wednesday morning regarding the attacks.

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran 'took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence', but it is unclear whether the strikes will satisfy many Iranians' demands for retaliation against the US.

This article has been adapted from its original source.