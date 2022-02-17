  1. Home
  3. Russia Withdraws Further Troops From The Crimea

Published February 17th, 2022 - 08:18 GMT
Ukrainian border

Despite US suspect and denial of Russia's withdrawal near the Ukraine border, the Putin government has announced pulling out more troops from Crimea today, AFP reported.

Yesterday, Russia said to have finished all military drills and exercises held near the Ukrainian border adding that it had started taking out its forces and returning them to their bases.

On the other hand, the US has accused Russia, on Wednesday, of sending more troops to the Ukrainian border. An official claimed that 7,000 additional troops were sent near the Ukrainian border.

