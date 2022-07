ALBAWABA - Russian airstrike on residential areas in west of Idlib in Syria kills seven civilians, including five children.

#BREAKING Russian airstrike on residential areas in west of Idlib, Syria kills 7 civilians, including 5 children, injures 13 pic.twitter.com/4Kie7eWoP4 — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) July 22, 2022

The Anadolu news agency reports that the strike also caused 13 injuries.