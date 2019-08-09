Russian-Backed Regime Allegedly Destroys Village in Northwest Syria

A village in northwest Syria appears to have been completely destroyed after massive bombardment from a Russian-backed regime offensive on opposition areas, activists have said.

Satellite images of the northern Hama village of Zakah before this week's bombardment shows a number of homes clustered around a network of roads that pass through the small settlement.

An image shared by activists on Thursday shows Zakah's buildings completely levelled and farms pockmarked with craters caused by a relentless air assault on the village.

Zakah is now under the control of the Syrian regime for the first time in seven years after rebel forces withdrew, although the village appears to be completely decimated in its recapture.

Images on social media claim to show a network of tunnels used by rebel fighters operating in the village now under regime control, although this cannot be independently confirmed.





"That's how the Russians and Assad taking control on the lands by full destroying and burning everything," said Syrian journalist Asaad Hanna on Twitter.

Syria's Idlib and northern Hama provinces have been hit by constant bombing since the regime and Russia launched an offensive to capture rebel territories in April.

On Thursday, the Syrian regime announced a ceasefire covering the Idlib region, if rebels pulled heavy weaponry from a demilitarised zone.

On Monday, the regime announced it was scrapping the truce and resumed bombing of Idlib.

Idlib health department's deputy director Mustafa al-Ido said Thursday that saying 12 hospitals in the region were now out of service due to Russian and Syria bombing.

The UN has become more vocal in its criticism of the Russian and regime targeting of medical centres.

Around 800 civilians in Idlib have been killed in the assault, while the area is at risk of a major humanitarian crisis.

The Syrian regime have announced numerous truces throughout the war but have been frequently broken.

This article has been adapted from its original source.