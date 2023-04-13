Russia uncovers person behind military blogger assassination

  1. Home
Published April 13th, 2023 - 08:37 GMT
Hundreds of supporters turned out on April 8, 2023, for the funeral of a high-profile Russian military blogger killed in a bombing attack. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed that a Ukranian person was the mastermind of plotting the assassination of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, RT news reported on Thursday.

FSB said that Ukrainian citizen Yury Denisov was the organizer of the bomb attack that killed Tatarsky and injured 32 people at a St. Petersburg café this month.

FSB further noted that the mastermind Denisov traveled to Russia from Kyiv through Latvia in February and provided the explosive device used in the murder then he left the country shortly after the attack. 

In detail, the agency confirmed that the Ukrainian man collected some information about Tatarsky and planned his crime. It added that he used an intermediary to deliver the bomb to Daria Trepova who in her turn took it to the cafe where the military blogger was.

Videos and images of Denisov, including ones showing him apparently passing customs control at the Russian border, were also shared by Russia. FSB also released photos of his Ukrainian driver's license and a redacted contract for the purchase of a used car in Moscow.

Tatarsky, a famous Russian military blogger with over 500,000 followers on Telegram, was attending an event in a cafe as a guest of a pro-war group called Cyber Front Z on April 2 when he was targeted by a bomb.

