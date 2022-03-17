Russian FM Lavrov Meets UAE Counterpart

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2022 - 09:08 GMT
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow on March 17, 2022. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Moscow Today, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to WAM news agency, the leaders are expected to discuss friendly relations, strategic partnerships between the two countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed mentioned that it is a great pleasure to hold talks about the different issues that combine Russia and UAE. However, we also have to highlight the challenges that affect the world including Ukraine, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

Following the talks, the Russian and Emirati leaders held a press conference where Lavrov denounced the attacks on civilian facilities on UAE and Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia in Yemen.

