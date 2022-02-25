Russian Invasion Kills 137, Wounds 316 in Ukraine

The Russian invasion in Ukraine has killed approximately 137 people and wounded 316 others after a single day of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a live statement on Friday Feb. 25.

He said that all of the Ukrainian border guards defending Zmiinyi Island, located off Ukraine's southern border in the Black Sea, were killed during attacks by Russia.

President Zelensky also said that he is staying in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, his family and children are in Ukraine and that they were high priority targets for Russia.

"According to the information we have, the enemy has marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2," he said. "They want to damage Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

As Russian forces push to encircle Kyiv and take control of the capital, President Zelensky said "enemy sabotage groups" have already entered the city.