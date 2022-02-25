  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian Invasion Kills 137, Wounds 316 in Ukraine

Russian Invasion Kills 137, Wounds 316 in Ukraine

Payton Bruni

Payton Bruni

Published February 25th, 2022 - 04:53 GMT
Russian Invasion Kills 137, Wounds 316 in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP)

The Russian invasion in Ukraine has killed approximately 137 people and wounded 316 others after a single day of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a live statement on Friday Feb. 25.

Also ReadLive Updates: Russian Invasion of UkraineLive Updates: Russian Invasion of Ukraine

He said that all of the Ukrainian border guards defending Zmiinyi Island, located off Ukraine's southern border in the Black Sea, were killed during attacks by Russia.

President Zelensky also said that he is staying in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, his family and children are in Ukraine and that they were high priority targets for Russia.

"According to the information we have, the enemy has marked me as target No. 1, my family as target No. 2," he said. "They want to damage Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

As Russian forces push to encircle Kyiv and take control of the capital, President Zelensky said "enemy sabotage groups" have already entered the city.

Tags:UkraineRussiainvasionWar

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...