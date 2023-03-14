Russian jet collides with US drone

ALBAWABA - The US military's European Command announced that a Russian fighter jet crashed a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

The U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa stated that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

BREAKING: A Russian Su-27 jet collided with a U.S. Reaper drone over the Black Sea in international airspace over international waters. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 14, 2023

The U.S. official added: "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9."

Social media users raised their concerns about a possible tension escalation between the two countries following the incident.