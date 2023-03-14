Russian jet collides with US drone

  1. Home
Published March 14th, 2023 - 04:58 GMT
Russian jet

ALBAWABA - The US military's European Command announced that a Russian fighter jet crashed a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

The U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa stated that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The U.S. official added: "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9."

Social media users raised their concerns about a possible tension escalation between the two countries following the incident.

