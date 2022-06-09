Russian Missile Targets Shopping Center in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A shopping center in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv was severely damaged in a missile attack by Russian forces, the mall's director said on Wednesday.

The building of the mall, Vostorg, was partially destroyed in the attack, but there were no casualties.

Late at night there was an explosion in #Kharkiv. Around 11 p.m., fires broke out in the buildings of a cafe, a store and a school library because of #Russian shelling. The school building was damaged.



Preliminarily, two people died and four more were injured. pic.twitter.com/KTjooowaHl — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 9, 2022

Svetlana Giulina told Anadolu Agency that Russian forces hit the mall with missiles Tuesday midnight, and "hit this building directly."

Despite the attack, she added that they will try reopening the center by next week.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the front line.



According to the latest UN estimates, at least 4,253 civilians have been killed and 5,141 injured in Ukraine since Russia began the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.98 million people have fled to other countries, while around 7.7 million have been internally displaced.

