  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian Missile Targets Shopping Center in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian Missile Targets Shopping Center in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Published June 9th, 2022 - 05:58 GMT
Missile hits shopping center in Ukraine's Kharkiv city
Communal workers clean up the rubble of a supermarket, partially destroyed by a missile attack on the southeastern outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on June 8, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Highlights
No casualties reported, but building damaged after midnight attack by Russia, says mall director

A shopping center in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv was severely damaged in a missile attack by Russian forces, the mall's director said on Wednesday.

Also ReadRussia Claims Full Control of SeverodonetskRussia Claims Full Control of Severodonetsk

The building of the mall, Vostorg, was partially destroyed in the attack, but there were no casualties.

Svetlana Giulina told Anadolu Agency that Russian forces hit the mall with missiles Tuesday midnight, and "hit this building directly."

Despite the attack, she added that they will try reopening the center by next week.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv is located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the front line.


According to the latest UN estimates, at least 4,253 civilians have been killed and 5,141 injured in Ukraine since Russia began the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.98 million people have fled to other countries, while around 7.7 million have been internally displaced.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Russian forcesRussiaUkraineshopping centerKharkiv

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...