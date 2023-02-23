Russian plane crashes in Ukraine border

ALBAWABA - On Thursday, a Russian warplane crashed in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine.
Su-25 plane belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near the city of Valuyki, in the south of the province bordering Ukraine.
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Belgorod.— Clash Report (@clashreport) February 23, 2023
The pilot was able to eject. pic.twitter.com/rOCqO6gXYb
The aircraft was heading towards an airfield in the Belgorod region after completing a combat mission, before it crashed.
Investigations are being conducted at the accident site by a team of investigators to find out the causes of the accident.
But preliminary information indicates that there was a technical defect.
The governor of Belgorod province stressed that "the situation is under control".
A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Belgorod Oblast. The pilot ejected but did not survive. https://t.co/PDghiPlZsRhttps://t.co/61Lh6X18xV pic.twitter.com/OfSWQh9Jw9— Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 23, 2023
Following the incident, the fate of the pilot was not yet clear, whereas sources reported that he succeeded in getting out from the plane through a parachute.
Sometime later, it was announced that he died despite being able to eject.
A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed while returning from a combat mission to the airfield in the Belgorod region of Russia. Its pilot ejected but was killed, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 23, 2023
More news here 👉 https://t.co/S95ZiWHXi6 pic.twitter.com/TApFne6S74
The incident comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2023.
According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, RIA Novosti and TASS, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed while returning from a combat mission to the airfield in the Belgorod region of Russia. Its pilot ejected but was killed. pic.twitter.com/97wwH6jhfX— Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) February 23, 2023
