Russian plane crashes in Ukraine border

ALBAWABA - On Thursday, a Russian warplane crashed in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine.

Su-25 plane belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near the city of Valuyki, in the south of the province bordering Ukraine.

Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Belgorod.



The aircraft was heading towards an airfield in the Belgorod region after completing a combat mission, before it crashed.

Investigations are being conducted at the accident site by a team of investigators to find out the causes of the accident.

But preliminary information indicates that there was a technical defect.

The governor of Belgorod province stressed that "the situation is under control".

Following the incident, the fate of the pilot was not yet clear, whereas sources reported that he succeeded in getting out from the plane through a parachute.

Sometime later, it was announced that he died despite being able to eject.

A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed while returning from a combat mission to the airfield in the Belgorod region of Russia. Its pilot ejected but was killed, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.



The incident comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2023.