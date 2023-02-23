  1. Home
Russian plane crashes in Ukraine border

Crashed aircraft
ALBAWABA - On Thursday, a Russian warplane crashed in the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine.

Su-25 plane belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed near the city of Valuyki, in the south of the province bordering Ukraine.

The aircraft was heading towards an airfield in the Belgorod region after completing a combat mission, before it crashed.

Investigations are being conducted at the accident site by a team of investigators to find out the causes of the accident. 
But preliminary information indicates that there was a technical defect.
The governor of Belgorod province stressed that "the situation is under control".

Following the incident, the fate of the pilot was not yet clear, whereas sources reported that he succeeded in getting out from the plane through a parachute.

Sometime later, it was announced that he died despite being able to eject.

The incident comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb.24, 2023.

